IBC2011 will be held at RAI in Amsterdam from Sept. 8-13, including the conference and exhibition.

Conference Sees Record Attendance

Visitors up 4% to 50,462; also largest in terms of display space with over 1,300 exhibitors More

Envivio Adds Customers

Announces deals with Belgacom, Globecast, Orange France, and Stofa Denmark for its 4Caster C4 encoding platform More

Sky Sports News Goes to Chyron's Cloud

Becomes first Axis World Graphics customer in Europe More

Cisco Touts Gigabyte Broadband Speeds

Points to ongoing Virgin Media trials of 1.5 Gbps broadband speeds using the Cisco technology More

Dalet And Datadirect Partner for MAM Cloud Offering

Will offer broadcasters cloud-based archiving solution for news, sports, and entertainment More

Sony Wins IABM Peter Wayne Award

Sony's BVM-E250 OLED reference monitor honored for its contribution to broadcasting technology; Photon Beard, Quantel, Snell and Vision Research get separate awards for excellence in design and innovation More

Cameron | Pace Group Partners With Grass Valley On 3D

Will work together to develop improved 2D/3D production systems and workflows More

Panasonic Announces New Products

Unveils a new live switcher, the AW-HE120 HD integrated camera and two standard LCD video monitors More

Demonstrating the Future



Technical displays at the EBU booth highlighted big trends at IBC More

Spectrum Battles Cross the Pond



European broadcasters face political issues over allocation More

Glasses-Free 3D Goes for Gold



Advances in tech and content point toward 2012 Olympics More

Chunghwa Telecom Selects Ericsson for IPTV Upgrade

Will handle design, systems integration and deployment of Taiwanese operator's next-generation IPTV platform, which will provide more than 900,000 users to get multi-screen, interactive multimedia services More

Young Upgrades With Grass Valley

News that eight of the Young Broadcasting stations are standardizing on K2 server platform is one of many deals announced at IBC by Grass Valley More

AP Unveils HD Rollout Timetable

AP plans to go HD with its breaking news service in June of 2012 in time for the Olympics and presidential elections More

Adobe Acquires IRIDAS' Technologies

Acquisition of tools for digital color grading and enhancement designed to strengthen Adobe's offerings for professional video production More

Spain's Prisa TV Selects Level 3 For Streaming

Multichannel provider uses Level 3's HTTP live streaming solution to deliver 20 channels to iPhone, iPad and PC audiences in Spain

BBC Selects Sony DADC

Commercial division BBC Worldwide will work with Sony DADC to implement and operate a unified global asset management and global distribution platform

U.K.'s ITV Adopts Adobe Story

Scriptwriting tool will be used to streamline production and manage pre-production of over 500 episodes a year

Liberty Global Shows Off 'Horizon' Next-Gen Gateway

Service includes online video powered by Comcast's thePlatform unit

Harmonic Powers Up Compact Encoder for Video Everywhere

Electra 9000 supports broadcast TV, web and mobile formats in 1-RU chassis

Amino Beefs Up Social Media Features

Partnership with Vidiactive to add VideoBee to Amino's Freedom Media Center platform will make it easier to share, manage and watch content More

GlobeCast Opens New Facility in RomeOperation hopes to tap into growing DTH and DTT markets in the region More

Waiting on the Quadrennial Year Bump

As

vendors expect increased sales in the run-up to the 2012 Olympics and

other big events, broadcasters remain focused on cost cuts More

Beyond the TV: Multiplatform and Cloud-Based Tech

Cisco, Digital Rapids, Chyron Among the Vendors at IBC2011 More

Shooting for Efficiencies: Camera and Newsgathering Tech

Panasonic, LiveU, Grass Valley to Demo Products at IBC2011 More

Designing for the Future: Graphics Tech

Providers see uptick in sales of systems to streamline work flows for multiplatform delivery More

Masters of Creation: Production Tech

Vendors touting operational efficiencies at IBC2011 MoreVizrt and LiberoVision to Demo New Playbook

Will showcase new solution for faster 3D game analysis MoreVideo Highways: Transmission and Contribution Tech

Use of video over IP, JPEG2000 systems Growing among broadcasters More

Growing Global Viewing of Streamed TV Programming

A new study of 13 countries finds declining viewing of scheduled broadcast TV and growing use of on demand online video, according to Ericsson More

Snell to Introduce New Sirius 840 Router

Will also launch Alchemist Ph.C-HD Version 6 for with improved tapeless workflows and film-rate conversions More

StreamQuick and Matrox Partner for ENG

Will work together on a "TV truck in a case" solution for electronic news gathering More

A1 Telekom Austria Selects T-VIPS

Will use JPEG2000 video transport solution for OB units More

Snell Launches Centra Vite

Router control and configuration solution will be offered free with every Snell Nucleus controlled router More

Nevion to Launch H.264 Compression Solution

Will allow broadcasters sending SD or HD video to maintain high video quality over networks with limited bandwidth More

Harris to Demo Loudness Management Solutions

Will address European loudness control recommendations for digital TV More

Meduza Systems to Launch New 3D Lens

New lens designed for challenges of 3D and 4K cinematography More

Wohler Enhances Video Processing Monitor

Improvements to AMP2-E16V include simplified setup and configuration More

Telecast Fiber Systems Releases Cobra II

New version of triax to fiber camera interface supports latest digital triax-based cameras More

Harmonic Expands Spectrum Media Server Line

New products include the new MediaDeck 7000 More