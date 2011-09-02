IBC2011
IBC2011 will be held at RAI in Amsterdam from Sept. 8-13, including the conference and exhibition.
Conference Sees Record Attendance
Visitors up 4% to 50,462; also largest in terms of display space with over 1,300 exhibitors More
Envivio Adds Customers
Announces deals with Belgacom, Globecast, Orange France, and Stofa Denmark for its 4Caster C4 encoding platform More
Sky Sports News Goes to Chyron's Cloud
Becomes first Axis World Graphics customer in Europe More
Cisco Touts Gigabyte Broadband Speeds
Points to ongoing Virgin Media trials of 1.5 Gbps broadband speeds using the Cisco technology More
Dalet And Datadirect Partner for MAM Cloud Offering
Will offer broadcasters cloud-based archiving solution for news, sports, and entertainment More
Sony Wins IABM Peter Wayne Award
Sony's BVM-E250 OLED reference monitor honored for its contribution to broadcasting technology; Photon Beard, Quantel, Snell and Vision Research get separate awards for excellence in design and innovation More
Cameron | Pace Group Partners With Grass Valley On 3D
Will work together to develop improved 2D/3D production systems and workflows More
Panasonic Announces New Products
Unveils a new live switcher, the AW-HE120 HD integrated camera and two standard LCD video monitors More
Demonstrating the Future
Technical displays at the EBU booth highlighted big trends at IBC More
Spectrum Battles Cross the Pond
European broadcasters face political issues over allocation More
Glasses-Free 3D Goes for Gold
Advances in tech and content point toward 2012 Olympics More
Chunghwa Telecom Selects Ericsson for IPTV Upgrade
Will handle design, systems integration and deployment of Taiwanese operator's next-generation IPTV platform, which will provide more than 900,000 users to get multi-screen, interactive multimedia services More
Young Upgrades With Grass Valley
News that eight of the Young Broadcasting stations are standardizing on K2 server platform is one of many deals announced at IBC by Grass Valley More
AP Unveils HD Rollout Timetable
AP plans to go HD with its breaking news service in June of 2012 in time for the Olympics and presidential elections More
Adobe Acquires IRIDAS' Technologies
Acquisition of tools for digital color grading and enhancement designed to strengthen Adobe's offerings for professional video production More
Spain's Prisa TV Selects Level 3 For Streaming
Multichannel provider uses Level 3's HTTP live streaming solution to deliver 20 channels to iPhone, iPad and PC audiences in Spain
BBC Selects Sony DADC
Commercial division BBC Worldwide will work with Sony DADC to implement and operate a unified global asset management and global distribution platform
U.K.'s ITV Adopts Adobe Story
Scriptwriting tool will be used to streamline production and manage pre-production of over 500 episodes a year
Liberty Global Shows Off 'Horizon' Next-Gen Gateway
Service includes online video powered by Comcast's thePlatform unit
Harmonic Powers Up Compact Encoder for Video Everywhere
Electra 9000 supports broadcast TV, web and mobile formats in 1-RU chassis
Amino Beefs Up Social Media Features
Partnership with Vidiactive to add VideoBee to Amino's Freedom Media Center platform will make it easier to share, manage and watch content More
GlobeCast Opens New Facility in RomeOperation hopes to tap into growing DTH and DTT markets in the region More
Waiting on the Quadrennial Year Bump
As
vendors expect increased sales in the run-up to the 2012 Olympics and
other big events, broadcasters remain focused on cost cuts More
Beyond the TV: Multiplatform and Cloud-Based Tech
Cisco, Digital Rapids, Chyron Among the Vendors at IBC2011 More
Shooting for Efficiencies: Camera and Newsgathering Tech
Panasonic, LiveU, Grass Valley to Demo Products at IBC2011 More
Designing for the Future: Graphics Tech
Providers see uptick in sales of systems to streamline work flows for multiplatform delivery More
Masters of Creation: Production Tech
Vendors touting operational efficiencies at IBC2011 MoreVizrt and LiberoVision to Demo New Playbook
Will showcase new solution for faster 3D game analysis MoreVideo Highways: Transmission and Contribution Tech
Use of video over IP, JPEG2000 systems Growing among broadcasters More
Growing Global Viewing of Streamed TV Programming
A new study of 13 countries finds declining viewing of scheduled broadcast TV and growing use of on demand online video, according to Ericsson More
Snell to Introduce New Sirius 840 Router
Will also launch Alchemist Ph.C-HD Version 6 for with improved tapeless workflows and film-rate conversions More
StreamQuick and Matrox Partner for ENG
Will work together on a "TV truck in a case" solution for electronic news gathering More
A1 Telekom Austria Selects T-VIPS
Will use JPEG2000 video transport solution for OB units More
Snell Launches Centra Vite
Router control and configuration solution will be offered free with every Snell Nucleus controlled router More
Nevion to Launch H.264 Compression Solution
Will allow broadcasters sending SD or HD video to maintain high video quality over networks with limited bandwidth More
Harris to Demo Loudness Management Solutions
Will address European loudness control recommendations for digital TV More
Meduza Systems to Launch New 3D Lens
New lens designed for challenges of 3D and 4K cinematography More
Wohler Enhances Video Processing Monitor
Improvements to AMP2-E16V include simplified setup and configuration More
Telecast Fiber Systems Releases Cobra II
New version of triax to fiber camera interface supports latest digital triax-based cameras More
Harmonic Expands Spectrum Media Server Line
New products include the new MediaDeck 7000 More
