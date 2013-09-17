IBC: Tata Elxsi Highlights Support for HEVC

During IBC, Bangalore-based technology services and design company Tata Elxsi has been showcasing its work, including next generation video compression high efficiency video coding (HEVC) for broadcast, support for the next generation solutions on RDK, media asset management technologies and a variety of operator applications.

Tata Elxsi, which is part of the $100 billion Tata group, works with MSOs, content creators, equipment manufacturers, software and silicon vendors and a variety of other players to bring products and services to market.

In terms of HEVC, the company demoed 4K technology and video solutions for ingest and delivery.

Tata Elxsi is also a RDK system integration partner of Comcast and is working with a number of MSOs to help them on deployment of RDK based solutions. The market was particularly focused on its next generation RDK Home Gateway, which is integrated with its HTML5 Application framework.