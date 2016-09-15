IBC: Starman Cable, SeaChange Launch OTT Service

Complete Coverage: IBC 2016

Among the final announcements out of IBC 2016, Estonian cable operator Starman shared it was launching a new OTT service, thanks to a new arrangement with long-time multiscreen video platform partner SeaChange.

Details of the new service are scarce, though Starman promised it would offer on-demand access to an “extensive” library of movies and TV shows, with support across platforms and devices.

Starman first partnered with Acton, Mass.-based SeaChange in 2012 for VOD TV services.

“Our early partnership with SeaChange enabled us to fully capitalize on our cable infrastructure to first bring on-demand TV services to our national market,” Jaanus Erlemann, CTO of Starman, said in a statement. “Today, SeaChange’s consistent focus on innovating for the back office brings new value by helping us bridge our operations to the rapidly growing IP tier and reliably extend our offering to consumers in other Baltic nations.”

Rochus Schreiber, senior VP for SeaChange, added: “Starman’s latest service introductions show how traditional TV providers are benefitting from a unified back office that enables video business growth across networks, devices and into new geographies, and keeps them ahead of subscribers’ quickly evolving expectations.”