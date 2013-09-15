IBC: Sound Devices Expands Video Recorder Capabilities

Sound Devices will be showing new features for its rack-mounted PIX 260i recorder that offers much improved simultaneous recording and network and audio control.

The upgrades are designed to help production companies and broadcasters looking to migrate to file-based recording and playback systems by reducing time-consuming transferring and transcoding processes.

Files are recorded simultaneously on up to four separate, 2.5" SSD storage devices, offering immediate file backup and eliminating time-consuming post-record copying.

Another key feature of the PIX 260i is that it can be controlled from browser-capable computers and tablets.

It also has 32-track record/playback capabilities.

The version 1.03 firmware is available as a free download to existing PIX 260i users.