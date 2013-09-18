IBC: Ross Video Expands Into NRCS

Complete Coverage: IBC 2013

In a notable expansion of its product line, Ross Video has entered the Newsroom Control System (NRCS) product space with the launch of Inception News at IBC 2013.

David Ross, CEO of Ross Video noted in a statement that the launch of "Inception News puts Ross in a unique position in the breadth of news production solutions we offer."

Ross is positioning the product as next generation NRCS to help speed up the processing of content for multiple platforms. It allows journalists to directly create content for broadcast, social media, the web and for publication on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Flicker, Brightcove, BIM, Wordpress and other services.