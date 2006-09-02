IBC Product Preview

Anystream Provides Avid HD Helper

Video transcoding supplier Anystream says it has eliminated a bottleneck for HD production by supporting faster-than-real-time conversion of DNxHD, Avid's compressed HD format, into broadcast-server file formats used by Grass Valley, Omneon and Pinnacle servers. At IBC, Sterling, Va.-based Anystream will demonstrate a six-way blade-server–based configuration for DNxHD conversion that it says will outperform real-time, hardware-based streaming transfers by more than 50%.

The 145-megabit-per-second (Mbps) DNxHD format is popular for HD production but is incompatible with the MPEG-2–based file format used by most broadcast video servers. Anystream says its real-time transcoding solution, called “Agility Play-to-Air for Avid DNxHD,” will be more efficient than the previous method used to convert DNxHD files into MPEG-2, a real-time streaming process that tied up the Avid workstation, the broadcast server and support staff and required a minute or more of streaming for each minute of program content. Anystream's system organizes multiple computers into a grid processor to speed the transcoding and the conversion time.

Miranda Bows HD Branding Device

Miranda Technologies, Montreal-based vendor of master-control infrastructure, monitoring and branding gear, will introduce an HD and SD branding system born out of its April acquisition of graphics firm Vertigo Xmedia.

The new Vertigo XG channel-branding graphics processor is designed to simplify HD/SD simulcasting applications by allowing independent HD and SD graphics to be played out by a single device and driven by a single automation playlist. Vertigo XG features dual independent HD and SD outputs and integral up/down/cross-conversion within a platform.

The device allows programming to be format-converted and then branded in SD and HD (at either 1080i or 720p HD resolution), without aspect-ratio compromises common in simulcasts.

The device integrates closely with Miranda's Xmedia Suite template-based graphics-automation software.

New Mobile Solutions from Link

UK firm Link Research will intro video-transmission products for remote production. Among them: a 7-gigahertz (GHz) wireless camera system, fiber-optic interface units, and clip-on control panel for its LinkXP wireless camera system, and the LinkHD wireless camera system for HD production.

The 7-GHz transmitter has been developed to counter the increasing problems of frequency congestion; the 6.4- to 7.1-GHz band complements Link's 1.95- to 2.7-GHz and 3.4- to 3.58-GHz units. It will be demonstrated live at IBC.

The fiber-optic interface units allow antennas and downconverters to be located further from the main outside-broadcast site (OB) and linked back to the receivers over fiber-optic cables. That makes operations easier over large areas. The control panel clips onto the LinkXP transmitter so frequency and other parameters can be quickly figured in the field without a “pocket PC” or laptop.

Broadcast Pix Unveils a Switcher

Burlington, Mass.-based Broadcast Pix is expanding its Slate switcher line with the Slate 2100, aimed at demanding live production environments.

The 2100 joins the Slate 100 touch-screen system, priced at $9,995, and the Slate 1000 control-panel–based system, costing at $18,795. The Slate 2100, at $26,900, takes the features of the Slate 1000 switcher, including built-in Inscriber character generator (CG), clip store and full-motion monitoring, and adds functionality for live applications, such as more video inputs, fail-safe switching, a dual-channel clip store, a fourth keyer, and AES/EBU audio.

The Slate 2100 doubles the 1000's four standard live video inputs and is expandable to 10 to allow more cameras to be attached.

All these inputs can be devoted to cameras and other live devices, since no inputs are used by the built-in CG, still store and clips stores. The 2100 will begin shipping this month and is also available as an upgrade from the Slate 1000; it has already been sold in seven countries.

Zandar's New HD Monitoring Tool

Zandar Technologies will demonstrate enhanced HDTV monitoring capabilities from its MultiViewer range in outside-broadcast applications.

The Dublin, Ireland-based company will feature an OB scenario with multiple Predator HD MultiViewers configured across a bank of LCD monitors.

In the outside exhibition space, a new vehicle from mobile-truck vendor SBP also will be open to visitors with a working installation of Zandar's FusionPro+ and Predator HD MultiViewers.