IBC: Panasonic Steps Up 4K Efforts

Complete Coverage: IBC 2013

New product announcements from Panasonic Professional Camera Solutions coming out of IBC 2013 included plans to speed up development of its 4K, its first AVC-Ultra handheld camera and cloud-based wireless workflow implementations.

On the 4K front, Panasonic unveiled new details about the BT-4LH310, a 31 inch 4096 x 2160 resolution LCD monitor, which will hit the market in December 2013 and announced that it was prioritizing development of its 4K camera. The 4K Varicam is now expected to start shipping in 2014 with a newly developed Super35mm size high sensitivity image sensor capable of capturing Ultra HD resolutions.

The manufacturer also showed off its first P2 HD handheld camera recorder with integrated AVC-Ultra recording, the AJ-PX270. It is expected to start shipping in the spring of 2014.

The camera offers a wide range of recording bit rates, including AVC-Intra100 and AVC-LongG, which enables long 1920x1080 10bit 4:2:2 broadcast quality recording.

To significantly streamline ENG workflows, both the AJ-PX270 and the AJ-PX5000 will be able to wirelessly transmit proxy video to a cloud server from almost anywhere.

Finally for broadcast sports applications, Panasonic announced its Ultra Wide Angle Camera. By combining four lightweight AW-HE120 HD integrated remote cameras in one system, the camera is capable of producing 180° panoramic HD images for sporting events.