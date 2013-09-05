IBC: NewTek Upgrades TriCaster Portfolio

NewTek has unveiled a number of new features for its TriCaster multi-camera production systems and launched three new models -- the TriCaster 860, TriCaster 460, and TriCaster 410 -- that it will start shipping shortly before IBC. The upgrades also include major enhancements to the company's flagship TriCaster 8000 system.

"When we talk to video producers, the most common challenge we hear is how to deliver a greater amount of content in a shorter amount of time, but with the level of quality and visual impact that their viewers demand," said Dr. Andrew Cross, CTO of NewTek in a statement.

"These new TriCaster models opens up new creation, delivery, and revenue possibilities that have quite simply never been available before," he added.

As part of the improvements, all systems now offer 4 or 8 full mix/effects (M/E) channels, which significantly improve and expand the system's switching performance.

Other features now standard across the product line include improved virtual sets; new remote robotic camera controls; broad media publishing functions for simultaneous multi-channel content delivery; expanded buffers for creating custom motion and animated graphics; and extensive macro and automation functions that greatly simplify live productions.

With the upgrades, there are now four TriCaster models: the TriCaster 410 for small to medium-sized live shows or webcasts; the TriCaster 460 with a full 4 M/E production switcher; TriCaster 860 8 M/E production switcher; and the company's top of the line TriCaster 8000.

Suggested manufacturers pricing in the U.S. is $9,995 for TriCaster 410; $14,995 for the TriCaster 460 and $24,995 for the TriCaster 860.

The TriCaster 8000 is priced at $29,995 with the included control surface.