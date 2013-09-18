IBC: New SVOD Cirkus Service Selects TDF

Complete Coverage: IBC 2013

The new SVOD service Cirkus, which plans to bring British TV fare to pay TV operators, will be using technologies from TDF Media services to power the platform.

Cirkus' SVOD service, which includes content from ITV, BBC, All3Media and others, will be available to viewers via cable, IPTV, and connected DTT in Sweden starting on Dec. 1, 2013, with plans to subsequently expand into additional territories.

As part of the deal, Cirkus will be using products from both BeBanjo and Cognacq-Jay Image, which are part of TDF. It provides turnkey solutions for digital media offerings.

BeBanjo's Movida product will be used for non-linear rights management and scheduling while its Metadata product will be used for metadata and image management.

Cognacq-Jay Images' Media Factory will be used for all content process, including encoding and transcoding and will be fully integrated with BeBanjo's Sequence for Workflow Management and Tracking, the companies announced.