IBC: New Management at Harris BroadcastTo Outline Strategy

Following the appointment of a new CEO this summer, Harris Broadcast is planning to lay out the new management's strategy at this year's IBC.

In the run-up to the market, the company has also appointed Steve Foreman as president of global operations and services, and Jeff Liening as senior VP of global sales operations. Both come from outside the company.

The sale of Harris Broadcast to the Gores Group was completed earlier this year and in July Charlie Vogt was named CEO.

"With our customers and partners facing significant technology and industry transformations, Harris Broadcast is aggressively focused on shaping our vision, product roadmaps and go-to-market strategy to address these unique challenges and opportunities," said Charlie Vogt, CEO of Harris Broadcast in a statement. "We are uniquely positioned in the marketplace with more than 3,000 customers worldwide, powerful patents and a leading solutions portfolio, while our new, independent ownership structure is fueling customer-focus and an entrepreneurial culture. The investments we are making in our leadership team build on the company's strong base to better serve our customers and the industry."

With the new appointments, Vogt brought in Foreman from the Texas Pacific Group and Liening from Genband, where he was senior VP of global sales operations and worked with Vogt.