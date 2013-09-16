IBC: Nagra Demoes Project Ultra

Nagra has been showing off what the company is billing as a novel approach to content navigation and discovery called Project Ultra that is specifically designed for the emerging Ultra-High Definition 4K landscape.

Project Ultra, which was developed at the Silicon Valley-based Nagra User Experience Studio and formally introduced at this year's IBC show, works with OpenTV 5, Nagra's newest middleware solution and uses the higher resolution of 4K images to improve the way users interact with content.

A central feature of Project Ultra is a "zoomable" user interface that offers 360-degree navigation capabilities and three-dimensional planes. This feature helps simplify the organization of content and allows users to "zoom in" to their favorite content.

"4K is making its mark as the next big evolution in television, providing a spectacular viewing experience supported by powerful user interaction possibilities," said Hubert Rechsteiner, VP of the Nagra UEX Studio. "It also presents a new challenge to service providers, requiring technologies and design principles that can enable an immersive, intuitive and social TV experience that makes the most of the 4K screen real estate. With Project Ultra, we're tackling that challenge head-on by creating fundamentally new user-optimized schemes for surfing, searching and consuming 4K content."