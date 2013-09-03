IBC: LiveU To Demo LiveU Connect

LiveU is launching LiveU Connect, a new platform that offers users a complete package of products for sending and managing live video over cellular networks, and will be demoing it at this year's IBC.

The company is billing LiveU Connect as a complete live video ecosystem that includes its front-end field acquisition cellular bonding products; back-end servers to ingest video in a broadcast facility or on the cloud for online distribution; and the LiveU Central management platform that allows users to control and monitor all the content, using any device with a web browser.

"Cellular transmission technologies are now a widely deployed and highly evolved part of the content gathering toolkit," explained Samuel Wasserman, LiveU's CEO in a statement. "From smartphone apps to high-end multi-modem solutions, LiveU's technology has been adopted by customers across the world with deployment of multiple units in different locations. The challenge that LiveU is rising to with LiveU Connect is to allow the integration and control of multiple unit feeds into an efficient broadcast workflow together with the sharing of content between bureaus and affiliated stations. Operators can control their entire LiveU ecosystem via a single intuitive browser-based interface and integrate it with existing newsroom tools, improving overall speed and efficiency."

Separately, LiveU has been nominated for two IBC Connected World.TV Awards, the Innovation Award and Best Delivery Technology of the Year (Services).