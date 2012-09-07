IBC: Irdeto Strengthens Global Piracy Management Portfolio
Complete Coverage: IBC2012
Content management and security solutions
provider Irdeto is beefing up its piracy management portfolio of products with
expansion of its Irdeto Intelligence into global markets.
The
service, which had already been widely used by U.S. Hollywood studios, is
designed to help pay TV operators and broadcasters combat piracy while gaining
new insights about the use of their content that can help them boost revenues.
In
announcing the global expansion of the service, the company noted that the
volume of illegitimate media content circulated through the different piracy
channels is growing fast. Using proprietary Irdeto Intelligence technology,
Irdeto processed 5.4 billion detections of pirated content in 2009, a number
that jumped to 9.6 billion in 2011.
That
number is likely to climb even higher this year -- as of IBC2012, Irdeto has
already processed nearly 9 billion detections -- to around 14 billion-15
billion detections by the end of 2012.
Drawing
data from all major online piracy channels (peer-to-peer, web video, live
streaming sites, cyberlockers, search engines and advertising networks), the
global launch of Irdeto Intelligence builds on the company's 2011 acquisition
of US-based BayTSP.
Irdeto
CEO Graham Kill noted in a statement that : "Irdeto Intelligence is already in
place with the majority of major Hollywood Studios and premiere US-based
broadcasters. We believe these piracy management services are highly germane to
our pay TV customers, broadcasters and other rights holders in Europe and Asia Pacific, and
now is the right time to roll those services out to the global community."
As
part of the global launch, the company also announced that Irdeto Intelligence
has added Online Ad Network Monitoring, which offers rights holders and brand
advertisers enforcement against unauthorized pairing of pirated content and
online ads and the company is making its Live Event Monitoring service
available internationally.
Also
at the start of IBC, Irdeto announced a
number of new clients for its Irdeto Cloaked CA. In the 12 months since launch,
the service has signed up 18 pay TV customers.
These
include seven more customers that were announced at the market: BBTV (Azerbaijan), HP Produkcija (Croatia), ICHD (U.A.E.),
Kazteleradio (Kazakhstan), My-HD Media
(U.A.E.), Austrian Broadcasting Services-ORS (Austria) and Towercom (Slovakia).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.