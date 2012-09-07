IBC: Irdeto Strengthens Global Piracy Management Portfolio

Complete Coverage: IBC2012





Content management and security solutions

provider Irdeto is beefing up its piracy management portfolio of products with

expansion of its Irdeto Intelligence into global markets.





The

service, which had already been widely used by U.S. Hollywood studios, is

designed to help pay TV operators and broadcasters combat piracy while gaining

new insights about the use of their content that can help them boost revenues.





In

announcing the global expansion of the service, the company noted that the

volume of illegitimate media content circulated through the different piracy

channels is growing fast. Using proprietary Irdeto Intelligence technology,

Irdeto processed 5.4 billion detections of pirated content in 2009, a number

that jumped to 9.6 billion in 2011.





That

number is likely to climb even higher this year -- as of IBC2012, Irdeto has

already processed nearly 9 billion detections -- to around 14 billion-15

billion detections by the end of 2012.





Drawing

data from all major online piracy channels (peer-to-peer, web video, live

streaming sites, cyberlockers, search engines and advertising networks), the

global launch of Irdeto Intelligence builds on the company's 2011 acquisition

of US-based BayTSP.





Irdeto

CEO Graham Kill noted in a statement that : "Irdeto Intelligence is already in

place with the majority of major Hollywood Studios and premiere US-based

broadcasters. We believe these piracy management services are highly germane to

our pay TV customers, broadcasters and other rights holders in Europe and Asia Pacific, and

now is the right time to roll those services out to the global community."





As

part of the global launch, the company also announced that Irdeto Intelligence

has added Online Ad Network Monitoring, which offers rights holders and brand

advertisers enforcement against unauthorized pairing of pirated content and

online ads and the company is making its Live Event Monitoring service

available internationally.





Also

at the start of IBC, Irdeto announced a

number of new clients for its Irdeto Cloaked CA. In the 12 months since launch,

the service has signed up 18 pay TV customers.





These

include seven more customers that were announced at the market: BBTV (Azerbaijan), HP Produkcija (Croatia), ICHD (U.A.E.),

Kazteleradio (Kazakhstan), My-HD Media

(U.A.E.), Austrian Broadcasting Services-ORS (Austria) and Towercom (Slovakia).