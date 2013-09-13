IBC: IMT Showcases Portable Video Transmitters

During a market that will see the debut of a number of newer ENG and video transmission technologies, Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) will be demoing its Nucomm Compact Portable Transmitter (CPTx-II) that is designed for live sports.

The Nucomm CPTx-II delivers HD/SD output at up to 8 Watts in 2k DVB-T COFDM mode, making it ideal for covering motorcycle and bicycle races, marathons, triathlons and other events where broadcasters are using smaller on-course vehicles like cars, motorcycles and even bicycles to capture images.

"We are excited to bring our CPTx-II transmitter to IBC and introduce it to the European market," says IMT Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. "The CPTx-II was designed to offer exceptional RF performance and ease of operation. Instead of 'run and shoot,' motorcycles and other smaller ENG/OB and production vehicles now are 'run and transmit.'"

The CPTx-II weighs about 3kg and a variety of mounts, including special mounts for motorcycles covering road races.