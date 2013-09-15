IBC: Grass Valley Demoes New Version of GV Stratus

During IBC, Grass Valley has been showing off the newest upgrades to its nonlinear media production system, GV Stratus. The GV Stratus platform is designed as a full set of tools for all aspects of news and production delivery in one framework.

The new version offers plug-in support for use with Adobe Premiere Pro CC, an interface with the widely used Telestream Vantage transcoding family of products, tools for migrating database information from legacy Avid systems and new features for browsing and sharing content between multiple sites.

The new version will be released in Q3 2013.

"These new features build upon the already robust offerings of GV STRATUS so newsrooms and media organizations can have the flexibility and control they need for high quality productions," said Mike Cronk, senior VP of marketing at Grass Valley, in a statement.

It also integrates with the K2 Summit media server to offer an expandable foundation for new applications and workflows.