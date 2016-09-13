IBC: Fox Sports Australia Looks to Aspera

Complete Coverage: IBC 2016

At IBC, Fox Sports Australia announced it would be using high-speed file transfer solutions from IBM’s Aspera to better facilitate content sharing both within the company and to other content providers.

Fox Sports Australia’s seven channels currently broadcasts more than 13,000 hours of live sports content a year and will use IBM’s Point-to-Point and Shares software, with the former facilitating high-speed transfers of transcoded files and the latter allowing for browsing and downloads by users with access rights.

“The Aspera implementation immediately improved the way we receive and process content,” said Judd Walliker, broadcast services manager for Fox Sports Australia, in a statement. “We’re able to receive programs faster than ever before and no longer have to search for physical content. The Aspera solution is trusted and widely deployed in the media industry, so we could leverage digital transfer with multiple partners.”

John Wastcoat, VP of business development for Aspera, added: “Fox Sports needed to implement a customizable ingest platform with multiple applications to assist and service third party content providers that need to push assets to them in a predictable, reliable and secure manner. The Aspera solution meets their present need with the added benefit of simplifying and speeding up the whole process and providing expansion for the future.”