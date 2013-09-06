IBC: Ensemble Designs Integrates Router With TriCaster 8000

Ensemble Designs has announced that it will be showing its BrightEye NXT Router interface that works with the NewTek TriCaster 8000 live production system during IBC.

The integration will provide users of the TriCaster 8000 benefits with additional sources. The BrightEye NXT's BNCs can be configured as inputs or outputs, which lets the user to decide how many inputs and outputs the router has.

"Development of the BrightEye NXT Routers has been informed by customers who want an elegant way to use HDMI and SDI signal together," said David Wood, chief design engineer and president at Ensemble Designs. "Integration with TriCaster is a natural progression for the BrightEye NXT series."

NewTek sales channels have complete access to BrightEye NXT Router series and will be integrating the Ensemble router with TriCaster 8000 systems upon any customer request.

NewTek will also be showing significant upgrades to its TriCaster 8000 and other products at IBC.