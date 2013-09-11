IBC: CNBC Goes Live With Grass Valley

In the run-up to IBC, Grass Valley has announced that CNBC has deployed a wide range of products from the vendor as part of a new, fully integrated high-definition news production system that will speed up the way the channel can deliver content to multiple platforms.

"As the world's leader in business news, it is imperative that CNBC have the fastest, most efficient way to share content across all our platforms," said Steve Fastook, senior VP, operations and engineering at CNBC in a statement. "With this new solution, we have successfully deployed an infrastructure that optimizes our performance and helps us future-proof our ecosystem."

The deployment includes GV Stratus, K2 Summit 3G multichannel media servers, Edius nonlinear editing systems, and 17,000 hours of HD K2 SAN storage capacity, the vendor reports.

The package was designed to help CNBC staff access stored media regardless of location and to provide them with immediate access to content as it is being recorded. It also allows them to better share content and work collaboratively on content as it moves through the network's operations.

"With consumers now wanting to access news content when and where they desire, it's imperative that CNBC be able to simultaneously edit stories for first and second screens, regardless of channel or geography," said Tim Thorsteinson, president and CEO of Grass Valley in a statement. The deployment of GV Stratus, K2, and Edius allows CNBC to create a multiplatform HD and proxy content network which enables this kind of multiplatform service delivery—-be it for viewers who still enjoy traditional television or for individuals and organizations viewing content via the Internet."