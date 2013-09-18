IBC: BSkyB Selects Ignite

Complete Coverage: IBC 2013

Grass Valley has announced that the largest U.K.

multichannel provider BSkyB is using its Ignite automated production

system to provide sports bulletins for the Sky News channel.

“We

required a solution designed to handle dynamic live production as well

as event programming,” explained Mike Ruddell, head of technology, Sky

Sports in a statement. “With our new Ignite system in place, we now have

a central point of management within our control room and we’re able to

produce content efficiently.”

The

Ignite HD system has been integrated with the rest of the operators

infrastructure, which includes other previously deployed Grass Valley

products at BSkyB. These include two LDK 8000 cameras and a Karrera

video production center switcher.

As

part of that deployment, it is tightly integrated with BSkyB’s newsroom

computer system (NRCS) and provides the production staff with greater

control and efficiency while reducing the time needed to go live with

breaking news.