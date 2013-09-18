IBC: BSkyB Selects Ignite
Grass Valley has announced that the largest U.K.
multichannel provider BSkyB is using its Ignite automated production
system to provide sports bulletins for the Sky News channel.
“We
required a solution designed to handle dynamic live production as well
as event programming,” explained Mike Ruddell, head of technology, Sky
Sports in a statement. “With our new Ignite system in place, we now have
a central point of management within our control room and we’re able to
produce content efficiently.”
The
Ignite HD system has been integrated with the rest of the operators
infrastructure, which includes other previously deployed Grass Valley
products at BSkyB. These include two LDK 8000 cameras and a Karrera
video production center switcher.
As
part of that deployment, it is tightly integrated with BSkyB’s newsroom
computer system (NRCS) and provides the production staff with greater
control and efficiency while reducing the time needed to go live with
breaking news.
