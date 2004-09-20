IBC Briefs

Visit the Library

APTN Library, the video archive of the Associated Press Television

News service, will use Arkemedia's media-asset-management technology for

digitization and search capabilities. Once the project is completed, APTN

Library users will be able to view all digitized material and complete their

own edits using a browser-based tool. With the click of a few buttons to

complete online ordering, they will receive the content via downloads or on

tape in full broadcast quality. The project will be completed in the third

quarter of 2005 and have about 1,000 hours of material. About 2,000 hours will

be added each year.

HD Goes Wireless

Ikegami took the wraps off its plans for a wireless HD-transmission

system that can be used with its portable HDK-79E X camera. The new system has

separate units for transmitting communications and camera control and a

receiver responsible for HD-SDI and SD-SDI video transmission. Ikegami also

officially introduced its Editcam HD tapeless camcorder and an HD slow-mo

camera system that uses two sets of sensors to alternately capture frames for

playback.

VizRT Improves Its Engine

Graphics-system provider VizRT is upgrading the engine that drives its

software, a move it says speeds real-time HD-graphics creation and rendering.

The new boards are from NVIDIA and include the Quadro FX 4000 and FX 4000 SDI

professional graphics boards. "Based on our testing, we believe this is the

fastest AGP-based graphics board on the market," says Christian Huber, who

heads operations for Austria VizRT. In some of VizRT's application-based tests,

which compare the NVIDIA Quadro FX 4000 with the previously used board of the

same class, the rendering performance of Viz Engine has shown increases in

speed of 1,000%.

New Liquidity

Pinnacle Systems offered Liquid Edition version 6 nonlinear editing

software. The $500 package has new tools and features and the ability to edit

multiple streams of native HD material. The professional version adds an analog

and digital input/output breakout box with USB2 connections. It's compatible

with Sony XDCAM and Panasonic P2 formats.

Eye on iPlex

Skystream's new iPlex video headend platform incorporates video

encoding, processing and routing into a single-rack chassis. That makes it

easier for telcos and cable and satellite operators to add IP capability to

small and medium-size headends. "A Learjet is more appropriate than a 747 when

transporting smaller groups of passengers," says Claude Dupuis, SkyStream vice

president, engineering. "iPlex eliminates the need to buy three different

products for smaller edge deployments." Expect it on the market by the end of

the year.

For-A High on Hanabi

For-A rolled out the latest version of its Hanabi series multi-format

production switcher. The HVS-10000HS has up to 16 video inputs, two DVE layers,

and chromakeying, compositing and editing functionality. The company's

digiWarp-EXII virtual-studio technology was also rolled out. Using it, artists

can create complex scenery made up of four object layers with a live

blue-screen image. Each background layer can be swapped during broadcast to

increase the creative possibilities for producers and directors.

Pack an Apple

Thomson is integrating Apple's Final Cut Pro HD software into three

versions of its Station in a Kit series of systems. The kits make it easier for

TV stations and production companies to buy a complete acquisition, playback

and editing system while gaining pricing advantages. And the addition of Final

Cut Pro HD gives the systems craft-style editing capabilities. The three kits

include the TV Station in a Box (complete with M-Series iVDR with four-channel

simultaneous record and playout), the News Production Kit (featuring three

NewsEdit nonlinear editing systems and the iVDR) and the Post-Production Kit

(with PowerMac G5 computers and Profile servers).

Omneon's Versatility

Omneon's Spectrum HD video server gives stations simultaneous HD and

SD playback from a server priced about $50,000. It has two real-time

media-interface adapters, giving it the ability to handle the larger bandwidth

demands of HD material. The server is based on two products: the MediaPort

4010, which handles de-multiplexing of audio and video into the system, and the

MultiPort4002 playout interface adapter, which has built-in HD decoding

capabilities. That removes the need for external HD decoders.

Nexio HD Debuts

Leitch's new Nexio HD server is the first to use software codec

technology. Leitch President and CEO Tim Thorsteinson says the software will

make changing system compression formats simple in future. The NX4200HDX has

two channels of HD output or one channel of input and one HD output in either

720p or 1080i. It will support encoding at MPEG2 I-frame and 4:2:2 profile at

50 Mbps. Panasonic's DVCPRO-100 HD will be added later.