IBC: Avid Lays Out Its Vision for Industry's Future

Avid has been using IBC to show off a number of new products and to outline its "Avid Everywhere" vision for the industry's future that will include a new Customer Association.

In a briefing, Dana Ruzicka, VP of segment marketing at Avid, explained that the company was pushing to offer clients the most powerful and efficient tools to handle every aspect of digital media and to greatly improve the way they collaborate, share and produce content.

"We are looking at creating an underlying platform that will not only support the content creation tools that Avid is so well known for providing but also working on a platform that will tie it all together with tools for distribution and monetization," he said. "So you will be hearing a lot more about multiplatform distribution, metadata, encryption, media protection and other areas from us."

As part of the company's work to help the industry overcome a number of challenges, Avid also announced that it is launching a new Avid Customer Association.

The company plans to hold the group's first big event in April of 2014 just prior to NAB.

The company also plans to organize additional single-focus Avid Customer Association user groups on such topics as strategic development, products and solutions, industry standards, "customer advocacy," and "customer success," the company reports.

Major product announcements at IBC included an all new, state-of-the-art mixing control surface, the Avid S6 and the next generation of its shared storage systems, the ISIS 5500.

The new ISIS 5500 is targeted to small- to mid-sized post production, broadcast, education, and corporate facilities and is designed to help small and mid-sized media organizations improve the quality of content they offer while streamlining workflows.