IBC: Adobe To Preview Upgraded Video Tools

During IBC, Adobe will be demoing significant improvements to the professional video tools it offers in its Adobe Creative Cloud service.

The new release of Adobe Creative Cloud, which will go live on October 15 and include more than 150 new features, will showcase upgrades to Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Adobe After Effects CC, Adobe SpeedGrade CC, Adobe Prelude CC, Adobe Media Encoder CC and Adobe Story CC Plus.

The company will also be showing major improvements to its Adobe Anywhere distributed production system, which is designed to help large teams more efficiently work together to shoot, log, edit, share and finish video productions.

In a statement Bill Roberts, director of video product management at Adobe notes that they had seen “rapid adoption of our video tools in Creative Cloud” and that they were proud to be making significant enhancements to its features only five months after it was first launched that will help “streamline workflows and enable more efficiency.”

New features for Creative Cloud include a new Direct Link Color Pipeline between Adobe Premiere Pro CC and SpeedGrade CC; expanded native support for UltraHD, 4K and higher resolutions, high frame rates and RAW formats; features that reduce time spent on creating masks and applying effects; streamlined editing systems; performance enhancing features; and a preview of the upcoming Prelude CC Live Logger iPad app.

New features for its distributed production system Adobe Anywhere include improved access to After Effects CC; the ability to edit media in Premiere Pro CC while it is recording to a file and a complementary iPad App.