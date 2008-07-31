IATSE President Short Retiring

International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees president Thomas Short is retiring, the labor union said Thursday.

Short, who became president of the IATSE in 1994, oversaw its expansion as its membership grew more than 50%. He also brought United Scenic Artists Local 829 back into the union after an 81-year absence and got the IATSE a seat on the executive council of AFL-CIO.

“I have put forth my energy and every effort to enrich this organization and enlisted the help of what I believe to be a phenomenal staff of intelligent, sophisticated and progressive individuals who have stood ready to work hard and assist in accomplishing the goals I believe we had to achieve in order to survive the many challenges facing this International,” Short said in a statement.

With the departure of Short, the IATSE General Executive Board elected Matthew Loeb to take his place as international president. Loeb served as chairman of the IATSE's east coast council for more than 14 years.