IATSE and AMPTP Reach Tentative Accord
International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE),
the union that represents TV production and trade show employees, among others,
has struck a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television
Producers (AMPTP) it says protects its pension and health benefits. According
to IATSE International President Matthew Loeb, the new agreement includes a $1
per hour increase in employee contributions to the health plan, a 20% increase,
but those plans will not be reduced.
The agreement also includes 2% per year pay increases.
"These negotiations lasted over three weeks and broke
off once, due to disagreement on the premium structure. The second round of
negotiations has resulted in a fair deal that will provide employment
stability, protect our health and pension plans and provide for wage increases
in a fragile economy," said Loeb in a statement.
The Directors Guild of America gave a conditional shout-out
for the deal. "We applaud the IATSE negotiations committee for achieving a
tentative new master contract that addresses key issues for its members, and we
look forward to studying the details of the tentative agreement closely,"
said DGA President Taylor Hackford.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.