IATSE and AMPTP Reach Tentative Accord

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE),

the union that represents TV production and trade show employees, among others,

has struck a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television

Producers (AMPTP) it says protects its pension and health benefits. According

to IATSE International President Matthew Loeb, the new agreement includes a $1

per hour increase in employee contributions to the health plan, a 20% increase,

but those plans will not be reduced.

The agreement also includes 2% per year pay increases.

"These negotiations lasted over three weeks and broke

off once, due to disagreement on the premium structure. The second round of

negotiations has resulted in a fair deal that will provide employment

stability, protect our health and pension plans and provide for wage increases

in a fragile economy," said Loeb in a statement.

The Directors Guild of America gave a conditional shout-out

for the deal. "We applaud the IATSE negotiations committee for achieving a

tentative new master contract that addresses key issues for its members, and we

look forward to studying the details of the tentative agreement closely,"

said DGA President Taylor Hackford.