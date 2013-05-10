IAB Fires Back at Digital Buyers

In response to a letter from a slew of digital ad buyers, Randall Rothenberg, president & CEO of IAB, returned fire in an open letter of his own, according to a story by Adweek.

In their letter, the buyers pushed the Web video industry to raise its collective game by delivering big hits, better metrics and stronger stewardship of the cadre of new shows that were rolled out during last week's Digital Content NewFronts, according to the story.

Rothenberg, who's IAB oversaw the NewFront presentations, said he agreed with the buyers' assesments, but thinks they didn't go far enough, according to the story. He also urged agencies to do better creative, make buying much simpler and protect intellectual property, says the report.