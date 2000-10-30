I want my NTV

FOX affiliate WOFL(TV) Orlando, Fla., has launched what it says is the first program combining local news and traffic reports with music video "to create an entirely new program genre," said Matt Weber, FOX 35 director of creative resources and the creator of "Newsic."

"Not only is 'Newsic' television cutting-edge programming [it targets the 18-49 demo], but, from a technical standpoint, it is also unique in that it utilizes an interface that can capture data streams from various sources, convert them to text-based information that we can control, and combine them with compressed video.

"No individual technical component is new, but doing all three at once is," Weber said. He said the station is considering airing the programming 24 hours a day on one of its digital channels.