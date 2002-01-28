I SPY ... a new series for HBO Family

Scholastic Entertainment Inc. (The Magic School Bus, Goosebumps) is

producing animated series I SPY for HBO Family for fall 2002.

Don't look for Bill Cosby and Robert Culp in this one: The stop-animation

series, based on the Scholastic I SPY picture-riddle books, instead teams

up Jean Marzollo (riddles) and Walter Wick (photography) to introduce rhythm and

rhyme while developing problem-solving skills.