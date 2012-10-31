I. Marlene King, Featured Panelist, "Women of Hollywood 2012"

Toregister for the Women of Hollywood event Nov. 14, click here

I. Marlene King serves as executive producer of the one-hour

drama series Pretty Little Liars, based upon the popular book series

from Alloy Entertainment, and also wrote the show's pilot episode.

King - writer of one of the segments of the Emmy- and Golden

Globe-nominated telefilm If These Walls Could Talk, starring Cher, Anne

Heche, Jada Pinkett Smith, Craig T. Nelson and others -- also wrote and served

as an associate producer on the film Now and Then.That film's stellar ensemble cast featured Christina

Ricci, Melanie Griffith, Rosie O'Donnell, Rita Wilson, Demi Moore, Cloris

Leachman, Bonnie Hunt and Thora Birch, among others.

Winner of a Women in

Film Lucy Award in 2000, King most recently wrote the teleplay for the

feature Just My Luck, starring Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine. She lives

in Los Angeles.

