I. Marlene King, Featured Panelist, "Women of Hollywood 2012"
Toregister for the Women of Hollywood event Nov. 14, click here
I. Marlene King serves as executive producer of the one-hour
drama series Pretty Little Liars, based upon the popular book series
from Alloy Entertainment, and also wrote the show's pilot episode.
King - writer of one of the segments of the Emmy- and Golden
Globe-nominated telefilm If These Walls Could Talk, starring Cher, Anne
Heche, Jada Pinkett Smith, Craig T. Nelson and others -- also wrote and served
as an associate producer on the film Now and Then.That film's stellar ensemble cast featured Christina
Ricci, Melanie Griffith, Rosie O'Donnell, Rita Wilson, Demi Moore, Cloris
Leachman, Bonnie Hunt and Thora Birch, among others.
Winner of a Women in
Film Lucy Award in 2000, King most recently wrote the teleplay for the
feature Just My Luck, starring Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine. She lives
in Los Angeles.
Clickhere to read more speaker bios.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.