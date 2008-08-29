Hurricane Gustav: President Reportedly Skipping St. Paul

President Bush is “unlikely” to attend the Republican Convention in St. Paul as scheduled on Monday in anticipation of Hurricane Gustav hitting the Southeastern United States, according to the Associated Press.



President Bush was scheduled to be the featured speaker at the convention on Monday, the opening night of the event. The AP says the President could make a speech via video.



The AP also reports that as of Sunday, Vice President Dick Cheney’s office said he still planned on speaking at the convention Monday night.