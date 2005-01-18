Huntsberry to Head Universal Pictures for Now

Frederick Huntsberry, executive vice president and chief financial officer of NBC Universal Television Group, will serve as interim president and chief operating officer of Universal Pictures while Rick Finkelstein recovers from a skiing accident he suffered over the holidays, according to NBC U.

Huntsberry will continue to oversee the company’s syndication division and will report jointly to Universal Pictures Chairman Stacey Snider and NBC Universal Television Group President Jeff Zucker.

In his interim role, Huntsberry assumes responsibility for Universal Pictures Television Distribution, business development and strategic planning, and technology and music operations.

Universal Studios Home Entertainment, led by Craig Kornblau, and International Video, led by Pete Smith, will report to Huntsberry.

Prior to his current position, Huntsberry served as chief financial officer of Vivendi Universal Entertainment and before that, of Universal Pictures.

For now, Huntsberry will turn over his duties as chief financial officer of NBC Universal Television Group, to Andy Warren, senior VP and chief financial officer of NBC Television Studios, and Howard Averill, senior vice president and chief financial officer of NBC Universal Entertainment Television, reporting in to Zucker.