Hume reups with Fox News

Fox News Channel's chief Washington, D.C., correspondent and managing editor Brit

Hume has reupped for a new multiyear contract.

Hume hosts Special Report with Brit Hume, which averages 1.1 million

viewers, and he is also Fox News' lead anchor on political stories.

He joined the cable news network in 1996 after 23 years with ABC News.

Financial terms of his new deal were not disclosed.