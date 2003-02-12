Hume reups with Fox News
Fox News Channel's chief Washington, D.C., correspondent and managing editor Brit
Hume has reupped for a new multiyear contract.
Hume hosts Special Report with Brit Hume, which averages 1.1 million
viewers, and he is also Fox News' lead anchor on political stories.
He joined the cable news network in 1996 after 23 years with ABC News.
Financial terms of his new deal were not disclosed.
