Humanitas' Angell Prize Awarded

The Humanitas organization has handed out its first award, a $10,000 stipend, to Erika Kennair, a recent graduate of Loyola Marymount’s School of Film and Television, for a Bernie Mac show spec script titled “Pest Inside,” about living life to the fullest.

Kennair, pursuing a career in children’s TV, will receive a comedy fellowship award at a prize luncheon June 29 at the Universal Hilton in L.A. The award is named for producer David Angell (Cheers, Wings, Frasier) and his wife, Lynn, an educator and librarian, who were among those killed in the Sept. 11 hijackings, .

The Humanitas prizes are annual screenwriters awards for TV and film. Founded by a priest in 1974, the awards program, totaling $115,000 given out in eight categories, recognizes screenplays that "affirm the dignity of the human person, probe the meaning of life, and enlighten the use of human freedom."