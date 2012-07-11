Hulu Withdraws Opposition to Dish 'TV Everywhere' Claim

Hulu has withdrawn its opposition to Dish Network's "TV Everywhere" trademark application after the companies "settled their dispute" over the term, according to a joint filing Wednesday with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office.

Dish's claim on "TV Everywhere," first submitted to the USPTO in September 2009, is still formally being challenged by the five largest U.S. cable operators -- Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications, Charter Communications and Cablevision Systems -- as well as DirecTV and Time Warner Inc.

Hulu and Dish declined to comment on the terms of the settlement.

