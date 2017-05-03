Hulu Renews 'Handmaid’s Tale' for Season Two

Just after the debut of The Handmaid’s Tale on its platform, Hulu has ordered a second season of the dark drama, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel. Season two is set to air in 2018.

“The response we’ve seen to The Handmaid’s Tale in just one week since its premiere has been absolutely incredible. It has been an honor to work with this talented team of cast and creators to develop a series that has struck such a chord with audiences across the country,” said Craig Erwich, Hulu head of content. “As we continue to expand our strong slate of original programming, The Handmaid’s Tale is exactly the type of gripping and thought-provoking storytelling we want to bring to viewers.”

Hulu, at its upfront presentation May 3, also ordered a couple new series. It has picked up Marvel’s Runaways, about six diverse teens united against a common foe—their parents. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are co-showrunners. The series premieres next winter.

Hulu has also ordered The First (working title) to series. The drama, about the first human mission to Mars, comes from Beau Willimon of House of Cards. It is slated to debut in 2018.

Hulu also said that it is the exclusive subscription streaming home for FX comedy Atlanta. Following its first season, the show picked up 2017 Golden Globe Awards for best TV comedy and for best actor in Donald Glover.

Hulu also announced a live streaming service for $39.99 a month.

CEO Mike Hopkins said Hulu, which has 47 million unique viewers, is highly focused on growing its original programming. “As we expand our business to offer live TV, we’re also more than doubling our investment in original programming and exclusively licensed content to continue growing our premium streaming library,” said Hopkins. “Coupled with all of the new product and measurement solutions we’re offering advertisers, Hulu is delivering the most compelling, engaging and valuable TV experience to consumers and brands alike.”