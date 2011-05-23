Hulu Plus Now Available On TiVo Premiere DVRs

TiVo announced that starting Monday Hulu Plus will be available for an additional $7.99 per month via to customers with retail TiVo Premiere boxes -- but the service won't necessarily be available via TiVo DVRs supplied through cable operators.

TiVo announced plans to offer Hulu Plus seven months ago.

Hulu has not disclosed how many subscribers it has signed up for Hulu Plus since introducing it last November, but CEO Jason Kilar has claimed it is on track to top 1 million by the end of 2011. The company was founded in 2007 and is owned by NBC Universal, News Corp., the Walt Disney Co., Providence Equity Partners and certain Hulu employees.

Hulu Plus provides current shows from broadcast networks ABC, Fox and NBC including Modern Family,Grey's Anatomy, Glee, Family Guy, The Office and 30 Rock; cable content from Comedy Central and MTV including The Colbert Report and The Daily Show; and full series runs and back seasons of dozens of older shows.

Hulu Plus is available on a range of Internet-connected devices, including PCs, Apple iPads and iPhones, Microsoft Xbox 360, Sony PlayStation 3, Roku set-tops and Samsung, Sony and Vizio HDTVs and Blu-ray players.

