Hulu Plus Notches 875,000 Subscribers

Hulu, which has put itself on the block, had about 875,000 subscribers at the end of June for its $7.99-per-month service -- beating the Internet video site's expectations, according to CEO Jason Kilar.

After adding more subs in June than in April and May combined, Hulu expects to top more than 1 million paying subscribers before the end of the summer, Kilar wrote in a blog Wednesday. The service now offers 15,000 hours of content to devices with an installed base of more than 100 million, he said.

"We have always believed that our path towards creating a special company lay in our ability to delight our customers," Kilar wrote.

Including users that have a one-week-free trial, Hulu Plus already tops the 1 million mark. The site, backed by NBC Universal, News Corp., Walt Disney Co. and Providence Equity Partners, previously expected to break the 1 million milestone later in 2011. Hulu officially launched the subscription service in November 2010.

