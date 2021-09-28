Hulu Partners with One of the Most Unpopular Brands in America, Uber, for Promotion

Combining the powerful elements of TV and food, Hulu announced Tuesday that it's collaborating with Uber to provide its streaming subscribers a free Uber Eats "Eats Pass" membership for six months.

Regularly priced at $9.99 a month, the Uber Eats Pass gives watchers of Only Murders in the Building and other Hulu shows zero-cost delivery on their food, and a 5% discount on their entire order. Subscribers also receive a 10% break on their first three deliveries.

Hulu subscribers will get an email in the coming days letting them know about the promotion, which starts Tuesday. They can also sign up at HuluUberEastsPass.com. The offer is only available to new Eats Pass members.

Uber says it's the first time it's ever extended such a membership promotion to a streaming company.

For Hulu and the company that controls it, Disney, the marketing initiative comes with some risk. Tech startup Uber has routinely ranked as one of America's most unpopular company brands, its reputation tarnished a number of workplace issues.