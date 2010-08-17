Hulu Mulls IPO

Hulu, the online video site jointly owned by News Corp., The Walt

Disney Co., NBC Universal and Providence Equity Partners is reportedly

eyeing an initial public offering of stock that could raise more than $2

billion.

According to a report in the New York Times Hulu executives have been talking to investment bankers about an IPO, although no final decision has been made. The Times said an IPO could commence as early as this fall.

Hulu was formed three years ago in part as a counter to No. 1 online video site YouTube, which was purchased by Google in 2006 for about $1.65 billion.

Hulu

offers online movies, broadcast and cable television shows and other

content from more than 225 content providers including ABC, NBC, Fox,

A&E Television Networks, and film studios Lionsgate and

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

Hulu officials did not immediately return an e-mail requesting comment.