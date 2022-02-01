Hulu Licenses Past Seasons of 'The Masked Singer,' 'MasterChef' and All Other Fox Reality Shows

Hulu has signed a licensing deal to stream past seasons of all Fox Entertainment Group reality shows, as well as scripted programs including the animated comedy HouseBroken, voice starring Lisa Kudrow and Will Forte.

The deal notably brings out-of-season episodes of hit Fox reality shows including The Masked Singer, LEGO Masters and MasterChef to Hulu. Current-season episodes of these shows will still stream exclusively on Tubi, the ad-supported service acquired by Fox two years ago for $440 million.

The agreement also includes out-of-season episodes of reality series not even made yet.

First leaked through the consolidated Hollywood trade papers , it's Hulu's first major agreement under Joe Earley, who was appointed by Disney two weeks ago to serve as Hulu's latest president.

“Hulu’s extensive selection of content makes it the ultimate destination for TV fans,” Earley said in a statement. “With this deal, we’re thrilled to offer our subscribers even more unrivaled animation and unscripted programming, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Fox Entertainment.”

Added Fox CEO Charlie Collier: “This deal proudly continues the Fox/Hulu partnership. Hulu continues to be a great place for fans to catch-up on, and even discover, Fox’s iconic, talked-about stories and characters."

In 2019, Disney acquired Fox's 30% stake in joint venture Hulu, along with a number of key Fox entertainment assets, such as the FX Network.