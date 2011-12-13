Hulu Launches Hulu Latino

Hulu has launched hundreds of hours of current and classic Spanish-language movies and TV programming as part of its new Hulu Latino effort, including primetime fare from Univision.

"With the launch of Hulu Latino, users of the Hulu Plus subscription service will be able to find and enjoy hundreds of hours of current and classic Spanish-language programming, including the entire current season of primetime TV shows from Univision, Galavision and Telefutura," Andy Forssell, Hulu's senior VP of content, wrote in a blog. "Users of the free Hulu service now have next-day access to a selection of popular current season programming, including favorites like La Fuerza del Destino, Aqui y Ahora, Protagonistas, and Noche de Perros. Hulu Plus subscribers will be able to watch all the content available on the free Hulu service through any Hulu Plus enabled device."

Besides the Univision content, Hulu Latino also includes content from "11 new Spanish-language content partners: Azteca America, Butaca, Caracol Televisión, Comarex, Estrella TV, Imagina US, Laguna Productions, Maya Entertainment, RCTV, Todobebe Inc, and Venevision," Forssell wrote. "Content from these partners will start appearing on Hulu and Hulu Plus in 2012."

Advertising partners for "Hulu Latino" include Corona, Modelo, Toyota, Pantene, and Volkswagen of America.