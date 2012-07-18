Hulu Inks Copro Deal for BBC's 'The Thick of It'

In another example of how important international markets

are becoming for streaming video players trying to ramp up their original

production slates, Hulu has announced that it will coproduce the fourth season

of the BBC's political comedy, The Thick of It.





The deal, which is the first international coproduction by Hulu, will give the

streaming video operation exclusive U.S. rights to premiere the fourth season

in the U.S. It will air first in the U.S. on Hulu and Hulu Plus on the same day

as the U.K. broadcast before returning to BBC America early next year.





Also as part of the deal, which was put together by BBC Worldwide Americas,

Hulu and Hulu Plus will begin on July 29 to exclusively offer every episode

from the first three seasons of series as well as the two specials released

between seasons in the U.K.



The Thick of It was initially broadcast on BBC Four in the U.K. and BBC

America in the U.S.





"I very quickly became obsessed with this show, and it is exactly the kind

of show Hulu viewers will love," said Hulu senior VP of content Andy

Forssell, in a statement. "We're really excited to give U.S. audiences a

chance to catch up with all previous episodes, and as series co-producers for

season four, we are proud to make full seasons of this distinctive and smart

show available exclusively to Hulu viewers."



