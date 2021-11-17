Hulu Hops on the E-commerce Train with 'Shop Hulu'

Hulu has followed Netflix as the latest top SVOD service to get into e-commerce, announcing the launch of Shop Hulu.

Just like Netflix.shop, which launched in June, Shop Hulu ( https://shop.hulu.com/) will feature a collection of tchotchkes branded with Hulu original shows. Hulu describes the merchandise as "exclusive limited editions of carefully selected apparel and lifestyle products inspired by Hulu Originals, popular titles in Hulu’s on-demand library, and Hulu branded swag."

For starters, Hulu is spotlighting an "Ugly Holiday Sweater" collection, with items branded by Hulu originals The Handmaids Tale, Solar Opposites, The Great, Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Love, Victor.

Hulu said all proceeds from the Ugly Sweater Collection sales generated between Nov. 30 and Dec. 31 will go to Feeding America.

Hulu, which remains a joint venture between majority owner/controlling partner Disney and Comcast/NBCUniversal, is now reportedly profitable, with a third-quarter price increase upping revenue per user from $12.59 to $12.75.

Comcast has an agreement to sell its 33% share in the JV in 2024, with the enterprise valued at a floor price of $27.5 billion. Of course, if new offshoots like Shop Hulu prove successful, that will only add to Hulu's enterprise value. ■