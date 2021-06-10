Netflix Launches Its Own Store, Netflix.shop

If Amazon can dabble in video, why can't Netflix explore e-commerce?

Netflix launched on Thursday what it calls "an exciting new destination combining curated products and rich storytelling in a uniquely Netflix shopping experience," Netflix.shop.

"Keep an eye out for exclusive products from beloved titles like The Witcher and Stranger Things, as well as new Netflix logo-wear from Japanese fashion house BEAMS," said Josh Simon, VP of consumer products for Netflix, in a company blog post announcing the new store.

Simon, a five-plus-year Nike veteran, joined Netflix in February of last year. Since then, he's expanded Netflix's consumer products team from 20 to 60, and has carved out distribution deals with Walmart, Target and Amazon to sell clothes, toys, beauty supplies and housewares, all related to Netflix content.

It makes sense, considering Disney Consumer Products generated around $16.5 billion in revenue in 2020 selling things like Baby Yoda dolls--a down year for the division, with outlets like theme parks shuttered.

Netflix.shop is going for a high-end designer aesthetic--Thursday, for example, collections are features from noted streetwear designer Jordan Bentley, jewelry maker Kristopher Kites and digital artist Nathalie Nguyen.

A simple Bentley collection T-shirt, carrying the designers Hypland brand and themed around Netflix original anime series Yasuke, will set you back $30. And a Yasuke-themed clock designed by Nguyen costs $135.