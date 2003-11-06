Hughley to Host Brit Import Liar

Comedian D.L. Hughley will host new comedy game show, Liar, adapted from a BBC show produced by FremantleMedia’s Talkback. The show is in development for CBS for early 2004.

Liar is a co-production of FremantleMedia North America and Reveille Productions, with Fremantle’s David Lyle and Reveille’s Ben Silverman serving as executive producers. Fremantle produces American Idol for Fox, the U.S. version of the U.K.’s Pop Idol.

Reveille brought NBC’s now-cancelled BBC-copy Coupling to the U.S.; mounted The Restaurant with Survivor’s Mark Burnett last summer; and has an adaptation of BBC’s The Office on tap.

H.T. Owens will executive produce, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment. Liar airs in five markets worldwide, and launched in the U.K. in August.

In the show, six contestants claim to have a common experience, but five of them are lying about it. The audience, with help from the host, must identify who is telling the truth. If the audience chooses correctly, they split a cash prize, but if they don’t, the best liar wins it all.