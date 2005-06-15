Huff Signs Sharon Stone for Guest Shot

In a plot line that sounds like a twist on the PR/VNR troubles of some flaks in Washington, Sharon Stone will guest star in at least two episodes of Showtime’s psychiatrist drama, Huff.

The Golden Globe/Emmy winning actress will join the show’s Hank Azaria-helmed ensemble cast as an LA flak who has over-billed government clients with whom she disagrees politically and must hire Oliver Platt’s attorney character, “Russell,” to get her out of the bind.

The hour drama from Sony Pictures Television is set to begin production for season two soon for a 2006 return.