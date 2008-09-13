Hudlin Exiting BET

Black Entertainment Television Entertainment President Reggie Hudlin is leaving the company after three years in the position.

In an internal memo to BET employees, network CEO Debra Lee said Hudlin is "returning to his entrepreneurial roots as an independent producer."

Lee told Multichannel News that the executive's departure was a "mutual" decision made between her and Hudlin. She praised Hudlin for his tenure at BET during which he produced 17 of the top 20 highest-rated shows in the network's 28-year history.