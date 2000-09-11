Hubbards Minnesota Twins
Hubbard Broadcasting launches its Minneapolis duopoly Sept. 11 with a mix of syndication and local programming and a name change. Hubbard, which already owned KSTP-TV, has changed the call letters for KVBM-TV to KSTC-TV. Ed Piette, general manager for both stations, said the station will relaunch with a two-hour block of news in the morning, using the same KSTP-TV team but with a somewhat different look. There will also be a program at 9 p.m. The stations will share news and engineering departments, but maintain separate sales and creative services staffs. KSTC-TV will also have a station manager, Susan Anderson.
In addition to local news, the station will run locally hosted prime time movies and will take a stab at public affairs programming. "We have no networks to encumber us," said Piette.
