Hubbard plans cable channel

Hubbard Broadcasting plans a new cable channel about movies. Stanley Hubbard, company vice president, declined to give details, but sources say he is committing about $50 million a year to the new Moviewatch. It will follow movies at every stage of distribution, from theaters through video, premium and pay-per-view. The channel will launch late next year across DirecTV. Hubbard is counting on pay-per-view growth to create demand for a movie-info channel with MSOs.