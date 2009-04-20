Hubbard Elected Chairman of Maximum Service Television Board

Robert W. Hubbard, president of Hubbard Television Group, has been elected chairman of the Association for Maximum Service Television board, which represents broadcasters' spectrum interests in Washington.



Hubbard Television comprises 13 TV stations in Minnesota, New Mexico and New York.



Robert Hubbard succeeds Elizabeth Murphy Burns, president, Morgan Murphy Media, who has been chairman since 2005 and remains on the board.



Martin Franks, EVP, planning, policy and government relations, for CBS, will be vice chairman; Paul McTear, president of Raycom Media, is secretary/treasurer.



Other directors elected at MSTV's annual meeting, held in conjunction with the NAB in Las Vegas, were: David Barrett, Hearst-Argyle; Rodney Brady, Deseret Management; William Duhamel, Duhamel Broadcasting; Michael Fiorile, Dispatch Broadast Group; Alan Frank, Post-Newsweek; James Goodmon, Capitol Broadcasting; Paul Karpowicz, Meredith Broadcasting; John Lawson, Ion Media Networks; Walter Liss, ABC; David Lougee, Gannett Broadcasting; Deborah McDermott, Young Broadcasting; Patrick Mullen, WFLD-WPWR; Vincent Sadusky, LIN TV; Todd Schurz, Schurz Communications; Dennis Williamson, Belo Corp.; James Yager, Barring Broadcast Group and James Zimmerman, Media General.