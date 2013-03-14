The Hub Names Disney Exec Nikki Reed as Programming Chief

The Hub has hired Disney Channel and Disney XD Networks

executive Nikki Reed as senior VP, programming and development, to succeed

Donna Ebbs, who served as The Hub's first programming chief and helped

launch the network in October 2010. Ebbs has transitioned to a new role as a

consultant and an executive producer for The Hub and is responsible for

pursuing and developing several new properties and securing unique production opportunities

for the network.

Reed reports to Margaret Loesch, CEO of The Hub Network, a

joint venture of Discovery Communications and Hasbro.

"Nikki Reed's background as both a producer and an executive

at top-level entertainment companies like Disney, NBC Universal and Touchstone

Television makes her the perfect person to lead our development and programming

during this unprecedented time of growth for The Hub," Loesch said in a

release. "Donna Ebbs built an incredible creative team that helped shape The

Hub in its first two years on the air. Moving forward, Nikki's experience and

creativity is the right blend to lead this team as we grow The Hub into the

primary destination for programming that children and their parents watch

together."

"The Hub is in a period of tremendous growth as it becomes a

leader in the kids and family space," Reed said in the release. "Our goal is to

utilize my relationships with writers, producers and talent to grow The Hub's

existing slate of programming and enhance it with more live-action series. I am

excited to work with Margaret and The Hub team to carry out the creative vision

to make smart, entertaining shows that appeal to both children and their

parents."

Reed is responsible for planning, directing and executing

the network's programming strategy, as well as working with Loesch and the

network's senior management team on creative development and overall strategic

planning and direction.

She has more than 15 years of experience developing feature

films and television series, including live-action series geared towards kids,

tweens and families on Disney Channel and Disney XD, as well as numerous

platforms around the world. Among the series she developed at Disney are Jessie,

Austin and Ally, Dog with a Blog, Lab Rats and Crash

and Bernstein, The Hub said.

Earlier, she was VP of current and development

at Universal Cable Productions. She also spent five years as a development

executive for executive producer Barry Kemp's Bungalow 78 Productions while it

was based at Touchstone Television. Previously, she served as VP of development

for director Jon Turteltaub's Junction Entertainment for Disney Studios. There

she spearheaded the development of the feature films National Treasure

starring Nicholas Cage and The Kid starring Bruce Willis. In 2005, Reed

served as an executive producer on the feature film Invincible starring

Mark Wahlberg.