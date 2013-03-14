The Hub Names Disney Exec Nikki Reed as Programming Chief
The Hub has hired Disney Channel and Disney XD Networks
executive Nikki Reed as senior VP, programming and development, to succeed
Donna Ebbs, who served as The Hub's first programming chief and helped
launch the network in October 2010. Ebbs has transitioned to a new role as a
consultant and an executive producer for The Hub and is responsible for
pursuing and developing several new properties and securing unique production opportunities
for the network.
Reed reports to Margaret Loesch, CEO of The Hub Network, a
joint venture of Discovery Communications and Hasbro.
"Nikki Reed's background as both a producer and an executive
at top-level entertainment companies like Disney, NBC Universal and Touchstone
Television makes her the perfect person to lead our development and programming
during this unprecedented time of growth for The Hub," Loesch said in a
release. "Donna Ebbs built an incredible creative team that helped shape The
Hub in its first two years on the air. Moving forward, Nikki's experience and
creativity is the right blend to lead this team as we grow The Hub into the
primary destination for programming that children and their parents watch
together."
"The Hub is in a period of tremendous growth as it becomes a
leader in the kids and family space," Reed said in the release. "Our goal is to
utilize my relationships with writers, producers and talent to grow The Hub's
existing slate of programming and enhance it with more live-action series. I am
excited to work with Margaret and The Hub team to carry out the creative vision
to make smart, entertaining shows that appeal to both children and their
parents."
Reed is responsible for planning, directing and executing
the network's programming strategy, as well as working with Loesch and the
network's senior management team on creative development and overall strategic
planning and direction.
She has more than 15 years of experience developing feature
films and television series, including live-action series geared towards kids,
tweens and families on Disney Channel and Disney XD, as well as numerous
platforms around the world. Among the series she developed at Disney are Jessie,
Austin and Ally, Dog with a Blog, Lab Rats and Crash
and Bernstein, The Hub said.
Earlier, she was VP of current and development
at Universal Cable Productions. She also spent five years as a development
executive for executive producer Barry Kemp's Bungalow 78 Productions while it
was based at Touchstone Television. Previously, she served as VP of development
for director Jon Turteltaub's Junction Entertainment for Disney Studios. There
she spearheaded the development of the feature films National Treasure
starring Nicholas Cage and The Kid starring Bruce Willis. In 2005, Reed
served as an executive producer on the feature film Invincible starring
Mark Wahlberg.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.